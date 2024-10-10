TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

