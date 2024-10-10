Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Position Increased by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned 1.67% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $246.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

