TL Private Wealth Has $1.16 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TL Private Wealth reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.5% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $151,402,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $605.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $611.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

