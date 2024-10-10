TL Private Wealth Has $32.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TL Private Wealth cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,407 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,881,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $264.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

