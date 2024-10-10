TL Private Wealth Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TL Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.6% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.