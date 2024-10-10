TL Private Wealth Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 6.7% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TL Private Wealth owned about 0.33% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,703,000 after purchasing an additional 550,017 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,479 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 449,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.