TL Private Wealth Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TL Private Wealth decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 0.2% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %
PH opened at $632.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $639.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
