TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.44.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

TMX Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. In related news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at C$42.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a market cap of C$11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.32. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$28.52 and a 12-month high of C$44.28.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.44 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

