Tobam Acquires 509 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,746 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.64. 254,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,323. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.