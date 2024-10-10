Tobam Buys 72,999 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2,756.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 59,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 740,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,445,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

