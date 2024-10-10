Tobam Cuts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RB Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in RB Global by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,638.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.80. 368,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,668. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. RB Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.