Tobam Has $6.29 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tobam grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9,010.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,719 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in DexCom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

