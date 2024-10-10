Tobam Purchases 1,736 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tobam increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.14.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.31. 363,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,661. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

