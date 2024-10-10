Tobam Sells 23,229 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 1,078,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,040. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.43, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

