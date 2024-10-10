Toncoin Price Reaches $5.05 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.24 billion and $177.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00008353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014857 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,445.12 or 0.99994241 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,916,799 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,884,910.869613 with 2,536,825,374.1679816 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.08941053 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 573 active market(s) with $188,620,245.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

