TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $515.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $446.67.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $392.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.80. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4,820.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

