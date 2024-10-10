Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$30.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$26.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.07. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.4501992 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

