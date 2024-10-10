Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $71,997.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $17,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 150,767 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $23,741,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 18.5% during the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,715,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $696.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.37. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

