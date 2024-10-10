Traders Buy Large Volume of Alignment Healthcare Put Options (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average volume of 886 put options.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

ALHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 184,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,380. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.47. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,434.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,434.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,553.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,113 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.