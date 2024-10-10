Traders Buy Large Volume of Alignment Healthcare Put Options (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average volume of 886 put options.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

ALHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 184,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,380. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.47. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,434.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,434.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,553.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,113 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

