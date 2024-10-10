Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 82,331 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 48,145 call options.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

