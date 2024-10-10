Traders Buy Large Volume of Dropbox Call Options (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,760 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,337.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,523,000 after buying an additional 2,881,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dropbox by 63.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,536,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,994,000 after acquiring an additional 986,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 859,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after purchasing an additional 790,191 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $14,291,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

