Traders Purchase Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Katapult has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $23.54.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Katapult
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KPLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Katapult to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KPLT
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.