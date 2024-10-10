Traders Purchase Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Katapult has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

KPLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Katapult to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KPLT

About Katapult

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.