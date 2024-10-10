Traders Purchase Large Volume of Praxis Precision Medicines Put Options (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,007 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 718% compared to the average daily volume of 612 put options.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.