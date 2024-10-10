Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 9,664,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,084,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £215,523.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

