Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.40 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95). 70,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 35,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.13).

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.70. The stock has a market cap of £23.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,520.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvyn Segal purchased 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £6,998.67 ($9,159.36). Insiders own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.