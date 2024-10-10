TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $118.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,929. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after buying an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after buying an additional 572,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,147,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,771,000 after buying an additional 117,086 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

