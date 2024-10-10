Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.65. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 1,328,089 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 441,318 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

