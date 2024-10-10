Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. Trex has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Trex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

