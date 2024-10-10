Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

