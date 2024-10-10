Tribe Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Tribe has a total market cap of $250.20 million and approximately $4,192.71 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,087,234 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

