Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG) Director Richard Micheal Drechsler Buys 260,229 Shares of Stock

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) Director Richard Micheal Drechsler acquired 260,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,022.90.
Trifecta Gold Stock Performance
TG stock opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. Trifecta Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.22.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
