Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG) Director Richard Micheal Drechsler Buys 260,229 Shares of Stock

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) Director Richard Micheal Drechsler acquired 260,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,022.90.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

TG stock opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. Trifecta Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.22.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

