Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Hold”

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,917.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,795,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

