tru Independence LLC Invests $394,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

