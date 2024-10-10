TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) vs. Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Head-To-Head Review

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TruBridge and Alpha Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TruBridge presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Given TruBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -15.93% 6.57% 3.03% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TruBridge and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TruBridge and Alpha Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $336.56 million 0.58 -$44.76 million ($3.53) -3.68 Alpha Technology Group $9.17 million 10.99 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Alpha Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TruBridge.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TruBridge beats Alpha Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

