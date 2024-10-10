True North Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $205.06 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.84. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

