True North Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,375,000 after purchasing an additional 307,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.08.

SBAC opened at $235.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.03.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

