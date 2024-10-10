True North Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $116,852,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Progressive by 457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 651,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after buying an additional 534,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $250.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.73. The stock has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $141.84 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.