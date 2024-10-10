Truist Financial Corp Acquires 17,254 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 25.7% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.