Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,196 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,087,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,280,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 186,057 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 598.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,027,000.

IVLU opened at $28.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

