Truist Financial Corp Acquires 41,623 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.94% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,939.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 300,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,012.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 140,787 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 50.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 149,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,977 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $379,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS UAPR opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

