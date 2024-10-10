Truist Financial Corp Acquires 46,184 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1,244.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Unionview LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

