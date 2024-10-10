Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,032 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 203.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 67,063 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

