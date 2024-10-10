Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 189,632 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $3,713,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 471,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $97.58 and a 52-week high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.