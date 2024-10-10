Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.82% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 408,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 401,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EVTR stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.