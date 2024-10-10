Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.69% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTF stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $469.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

