Truist Financial Corp Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 401,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

