Truist Financial Corp Has $2.88 Million Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 9.01% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGOV stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.