Truist Financial Corp Has $2.90 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,033,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,167,000 after acquiring an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ChampionX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,991,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,626 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,842,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,905,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 12,607.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,120,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,643,000 after buying an additional 3,096,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $67,592,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.