Truist Financial Corp Has $2.96 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Kellanova by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,387,879.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,387,879.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,117,515 shares of company stock worth $83,979,855. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

