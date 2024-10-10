Truist Financial Corp Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.
Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
BATS HFGO opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38.
Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.